Penguin Live announce Virtual Events with Zadie Smith, Caitlin Moran, Richard Osman, Ottolenghi and more!

Penguin Live have this week announced an array of online events, which sees virtual appearances from a host of top talent, including Zadie Smith, Jeremiah Emmanuel, Yotam Ottolenghi, Caitlin Moran, Neil Oliver, Richard Osman and James O’Brien.

This week will see Zadie Smith reflecting on these extraordinary times, and what this new unfamiliar world reveals about the world that came before it, documented in the six profound essays in her collection Intimations. The event takes place on publication day for Intimations, Thursday 6th August.

Activist, entrepreneur, former deputy young mayor of Lambeth and member of the UK Youth Parliament Jeremiah Emmanuel will be celebrating the publication of Dreaming in a Nightmare at an event hosted by Nicole Crentsil along with special guests including Eunice Olumide. They will discuss finding a way forwards in a world that’s holding you back. The event takes place on Wednesday 19th August and more guests will be announced soon.

Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage will talk to Felicity Cloake about their new book, Flavour, the third instalment in Ottolenghi’s PLENTY series. Flavour puts vegetables in the spotlight, celebrating their limitless potential and exploring the innovative techniques and combinations that create deliciously unique dishes. The event will take place on Tuesday 1st September and is in partnership with Guardian Live.

On 3rd September Caitlin Moran’s hotly-anticipated book, More Than a Woman, is launching with a live, interactive online show. Hear Caitlin directly address how bloody hard it is to be a middle-aged woman in a world that still doesn’t know how to load the dishwasher properly, and keeps ruining all the good knives and pans. Ten years after the modern classic How To Be a Woman redefined modern feminism, Caitlin Moran is back to celebrate the supernatural ability of women to simply get shit done.

Bestselling author of The Story of the British Isles in 100 Places Neil Oliver will take us back in time, exploring the wisdom inherited from our ancestors as he guides us on a global journey through antiquity, sharing twelve messages inspired by forgotten cultures and early civilisations, and asking how these might apply to our lives today. Neil Oliver will be Live on 15th September.

The telly puzzle favourite Richard Osman will talk to his fellow Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong about his new novel. The Thursday Murder Club is a typically clever and drily funny affair centred on a group of septuagenarian sleuths investigating the suspicious demise of a property developer. This event takes place on Wednesday 2nd September.

Finally, voice of reason and award-winning LBC broadcaster James O’Brien will be discussing his new book on 22nd October. He’ll be looking at the difficult issue of how to change your mind in this deeply personal and unflinchingly honest account of how winning arguments doesn’t necessarily mean you’re right.

Tickets for all events are available at penguin.co.uk/events

