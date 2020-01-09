Pasha to star at Strictly Air Ambulance

TV dancing star Pavel `Pasha’ Kovalev has been revealed as the celebrity judge for this year’s annual Strictly Air Ambulance fundraising event organised by Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) on Saturday 28th March at Five Lakes Resort, Maldon.

Pasha and his dance partner Chloe Hewitt will judge the performances of the amateur contestants as well as performing their own show dances. The evening will be hosted by TV and Radio Presenter David Whiteley.

Russian-born Pasha began dancing at the age of eight, and has taken part in both ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ on American TV and the BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. During eight years as a competitor in the latter, Pasha won series twelve with Caroline Flack and was runner up three times.

Emily Donnachie, Events Manager at EHAAT, said: “I’m delighted that Pasha will be joining us for this year’s Strictly Air Ambulance. He is a hugely popular figure in the dance world, and we are confident he and Chloe will add plenty of sparkle to our evening. Strictly Air Ambulance is one of our most popular events. Everyone involved takes their preparation and the competition seriously, and our audiences have a great night of entertainment for a really brilliant cause.”

At the show, which takes place at Five Lakes Resort in Maldon, six amateur dancers partnered by local professional dance teachers will dance against each other in friendly competition. Each couple will perform either a Latin or Ballroom plus their choice of dance for their showcase.

Contestants this year include Rob Jelly, presenter of ‘The Early Wobble’ on BBC Radio Essex.

Tickets for the show, sponsored by MDS Civil Engineering can be purchased from the EHAAT website, ehaat.org/events at £27.50. A limited number of tickets are available at £10 for a DJ-hosted After Show Party attended by the contestants and their professional dance partners. Here guests will be able to enjoy a complementary glass of bubbly.

Competitors for this year’s event are:

Rob Jelly, BBC Radio Essex presenter, partnered by Joanne Taylor of Ipswich School of Dance

Louise White from Colchester, partnered by James Fenton

Rob Keen from Harlow, partnered by Zoe Jeffery of Dazzle Dance Centre

Rob Theobald from Rayleigh, partnered by Michelle Pavlovic

Stacy Grantham from Colchester, partnered by Sam Jeffery of Dazzle Dance Centre

Dawne Watts from Clacton, partnered with Ronnie Bradford of Feathersteps Dance Academy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

