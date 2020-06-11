Parents in East of England most likely to have the messiest kids!

39% of parents in the East of England admit they no longer need an alarm clock, which is 9% higher than the national average

41% of those in the East of England believe their children are always hungry, compared to the national average of 37%

East of England parents believe they have the messiest children! 46% of those polled agreed with the statement that there will always be marks on the walls and stains on the carpet, compared to the national average of 35%

46% of people in East of England confess they will never stop worrying again, which is 5% higher than the national average

Parents in the East of England are the strongest believers that standing on Lego with bare feet is agony, with 46% of those polled agreeing to the statement – compared to the national average of 36%

Research from Petits Filous polled parents across the nation and discovered 30 pearls of wisdom that Brits without children are yet to discover.

The fact that children are ALWAYS hungry and that standing on LEGO barefoot is one of the most painful things in life feature on the list.

You will spend your life tidying, and there is no reasoning with a toddler, were also among the life lessons we only discover once we have had our first child.

Watching your child eat healthy food is one of the greatest pleasures in life – and that your mum and dad were right about everything, were other big realisations for first time parents.

The research suggests nearly three quarters (73 percent) of British parents admit they had absolutely NO IDEA what parenting would be like before they had a family, whereas a third of those in the East of England believe they were more prepared with just 67 percent agreeing with the statement.

And a whopping 86 percent felt completely unprepared for the challenges of parenthood – although 90 percent wouldn’t change a thing about it.

In fact, 88 percent of parents agree that the time they spend with their kids is the best time they will ever have.

Eight in ten parents (82 percent) even find themselves saying the very same things to their kids that their own parents told them, and 84 percent of those in the East of England agreed.

Parents in the East of England almost unanimously (95 percent) said that they found a new respect for their own parents since having kids themselves, 5 percent higher than the national average.

When it comes to parenting advice, as well as talking to our own mum, a quarter of us (24 percent) will turn to friends with kids, and 18 percent will ask dad for advice.

Ten percent get tips from parenting books and five percent will check social media for parenting tips.

A whopping 94 percent of British parents would recommend having children to others, although 36 percent said they would only recommend it to those who are “ready” for it.

And when asked what the perfect age is for most people to have kids, the nation’s parents are most likely to say age 28, just one year younger than East of England’s parents who said 29.

