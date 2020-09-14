Paediatric nurse from Essex uses creativity to narrate story’s for child education

Launched on the 1st September, Storytime with Aunty Chizi is an energetic, fun way to connect with children of all different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds. Creating content which focuses on diversity, representing the underrepresented and teaching children life lessons. With over 400 Instagram followers in 2 weeks, we are excited to continue producing content for all.

Storytime with Aunty Chizi was birthed because of the effects of COVID-19 and finding a way to connect with her Godchildren as she could no longer see them face to face. However, after becoming seriously unwell with COVID-19 Aunty Chizi had to delay the launch of this project.

As a survivor of COVID-19 Aunty Chizi mentions “I feel blessed to be alive and want to use my gifts and talents to educate children. I thought this project would be solely for my Godchildren, however I thought about the importance of representation especially after the events of the black lives matter movement and wanted to emphasize on narrating books that focus on teaching diversity, equality, and inclusion for all.”

This Sunday 13th September, Story Time with Aunty Chizi has chosen to narrate “I am Enough” by Grace Byers. Aunty Chizi wants to share with the world this powerful book that highlights how we are all enough just as we are. Embrace our uniqueness and despite our differences there can be unity we just have to teach our children about inclusivity from day 1.

