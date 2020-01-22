Outdoor retailer to support Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) has been selected by Mountain Warehouse, the UK’s largest specialist outdoor retailer, as one of 22 regional charity partners across the UK for 2020.

The company will be donating all profits from a selection of specially designed organic cotton tote bags to charity. Money raised in the retailer’s shops in Essex and Hertfordshire will go to EHAAT.

Natasha Robertson, Fundraising Manager at EHAAT, commented: “We are really grateful to everyone at Mountain Warehouse for this support.

“It costs in excess of £750,000 every month to keep the service operational and cover all charitable costs, and this would not be possible without the generosity and goodwill of people and businesses of Essex, Hertfordshire and beyond.”

Mark Neale, founder of Mountain Warehouse said: “We are passionate about supporting our customers and the communities surrounding our stores. Our Charity Bag Campaign, which has been running since 2018, is very popular with staff and customers across the UK. We are delighted that our stores across Essex and Hertfordshire are be supporting such a worthwhile cause.”

Participating Mountain Warehouse stores in Essex and Hertfordshire:

Braintree

Bishop’s Stortford

Harpenden

Berkhamsted

Hatfield Galleria

