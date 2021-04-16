Outdoor dining is back at Festival Leisure Park

Festival Leisure Park will once again play host to an al-fresco dining space for diners visiting the park’s restaurants. With restrictions on outdoor dining lifting on Monday (12 April), the park is ready to welcome visitors to enjoy their takeaway with friends and family, both at selected restaurants with outdoor seating and in the central AlFresco space.

Picnic tables with parasols have been installed on the piazza area, which spans the front entrance to the atrium. The tables are free for customers to use after collecting their order from their favourite restaurant. Customers are asked to comply with the rule of six while using the space.

Matthew Chambers, Centre Manager at Festival Leisure Park said, “The return of Festival AlFresco is such a welcome sight for all of us. Last summer the picnic tables proved so popular with customers and enabled them to enjoy their time here at Festival. The outdoor dining space we have created is back for the whole summer.

Our customers have been so incredibly supportive over the past year throughout the various restrictions, and we wanted to provide space for them to enjoy every aspect of Festival just as soon as they can. Many of our restaurants have been offering click and collect through the latest lockdown, but from Monday you can stay and eat at the park in an open, welcoming environment, rather than having to wait to eat until you’ve driven home. The tables are regularly cleared and cleaned, and are spaced to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.”

Restaurants at Festival Leisure have been operating click and collect/takeaway service.

From Monday (12 April), the restaurants will operate as follows:-

Sprinkles – click & collect / delivery options.

Pizza Hut – click & collect / delivery options.

McDonalds – drive thru and open for takeaway / delivery options.

Nando’s – click & collect plus outdoor seating / delivery options.

Wagamama – click & collect plus outdoor seating / delivery options.

Frankie & Benny’s – click & collect / delivery options / outdoor seating.

Pizza Express – click & collect plus outdoor seating / delivery options.

Better Gym also opens on Monday 12th April for individual training sessions, with group classes resuming on 17th May.

Cineworld, Hollywood Bowl, 360 Play and indoor golf adventure Mr. Mulligans, will remain closed until 17th May in line with government restrictions.

