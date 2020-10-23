Out Now – Chris Difford’s Song Club album inspired by frontline photos taken by NHS nurse

An album of songs by award-winning songwriters – including Nick Heyward, Graham Gouldman, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Mark Nevin and more – that celebrate frontline nurses is released today. Curated by Squeeze co-founder Chris Difford, the Song Club album is inspired by photographs taken by Hannah Grace Deller, a nurse on the front line.

In addition to being a paediatric matron Hannah is a talented photographer who, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, has been documenting her and her colleagues’ experiences. When Hannah’s photographic work was featured on the Channel 4 programme ‘Grayson’s Art Club’, it grabbed the attention of the Squeeze co-founder and Grammy nominated and double Ivor Novello Award winning lyricist.

“I first saw Hannah’s photography on Grayson Perry’s Channel Four program ‘Art Club’. Lockdown provided some great TV moments and this was one of them. Inspired by her work I asked all of my co-writing chums to use her photographs as inspiration for songwriting. Together we have created a body of work to raise funds for the frontline workers, it has been so inspiring to hear the results” says Difford.

Difford’s co-writing chums are a host of world-class, award-winning songwriters – including Nick Heyward, Graham Gouldman, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Mark Nevin, Julia Fordham, Robert Vincent, Judie Tzuke, Kimmie Rhodes, Judith Owen and Kathryn Williams – who have used their time in lockdown to document a poignant moment in time.

The album includes single ‘Working on the Frontline’ performed by the BAFTA nominated actor and singer Jessie Buckley and her band ‘Jessie and The Leonards,’ written by Kate St John and Neill MacColl and featuring Hannah, the song is a powerful representation of life on the NHS frontline. ** Listen HERE ** Watch video here:

The album also features single ‘For Us’, performed by Judie Tzuke. Remotely co-written by Judie Tzuke and Gregor Philp, ‘For Us’ is the second single released from ‘Chris Difford’s Song Club’. Written with songwriter and Deacon Blue Guitarist Gregor Philp, with whom Judie had wanted to work for a while, the track came together via Zoom sessions and over email in what Judie described as, “a greatly received opportunity.” Listen here: https://slinky.to/SongClubForUs

