ONE COMMUNITY WELCOMES £2,000 DONATION FROM LOCAL AMAZON TEAM

The staff and volunteers at One Community Development Trust in Southern Thurrock have received a £2,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Tilbury.

One Community Development Trust is a local charity initiative, created by community and voluntary groups from Tilbury and Chadwell for the benefit of local people across southern Thurrock. The charity’s vision is to inspire and support local people to work actively together to achieve the best for themselves and the community.

The donation will support the services that the charity offers, including The Work Club, the TLC Therapeutic Workshop and the Volunteer Investment Programme. These services allow the charity to fulfil its mission and work towards achieving a healthy and prosperous Tilbury and southern Thurrock, where everyone can proudly live, work and achieve their full potential.

Carlos Guijarro Benito, General Manager at Amazon in Tilbury, said: “The Amazon team in Tilbury is pleased to have an opportunity to support the One Community Development Trust, a charity that focuses on and improves the wellbeing, sustainability and prosperity of our local community.”

The £2,000 donation follows similar support provided by the Amazon Tilbury team in 2019. In addition to this donation, Amazon in Tilbury partnered with One Community Development Trust to launch a programme that helps its members return to work and find new and rewarding roles at Amazon.

Bernice Barning, Skills Development and Volunteers Manager of One Community Development Trust, added, “This donation from Amazon will allow us to continue working together in the community to realise the potential of our local people. On behalf of all of our staff, volunteers and beneficiaries, thank you, Amazon!”

This donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme, whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Community donations is one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during COVID-19.

Amazon has joined a coalition of companies, universities, and research institutions to boost testing capacity for COVID-19. Amazon’s logistics network, along with Royal Mail, will deliver test kits to critical workers and diagnostic sites set up around the UK.

Amazon is also providing free online STEM resources to students in lower-income communities to enable learning to continue during school closures and is working with charity partner Magic Breakfast to ensure they can continue to provide free breakfast provisions to children in disadvantaged areas.

