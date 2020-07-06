Oliver Jude talks ‘All things Autism’ with Anna Kennedy OBE on Womens Radio Station

Anna Kennedy OBE’s guest for this week on ‘All things Autism’ is Oliver Jude – Anna’s guest on Women’s Radio which will be aired at 1pm and 1am each day this week on www.womensradiostation.com.

MEET OLIVER

I am Olly! 16 Year Old young Entrepreneur, Owner of Oliver Jude Clothing and host of The OJ Show.

Starting high school was always a big worry and concern for both me and my parents, with it being a possibility of me being on the Autism spectrum, we never knew how I would react to how overwhelming high school could be.

One thing we all did know, was that I was going to be diagnosed with Autism, then October 2016 came, and we got the biggest relief, the diagnosis had come through.