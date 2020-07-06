06 Jul Oliver Jude talks ‘All things Autism’ with Anna Kennedy OBE on Womens Radio Station
Anna Kennedy OBE’s guest for this week on ‘All things Autism’ is Oliver Jude – Anna’s guest on Women’s Radio which will be aired at 1pm and 1am each day this week on www.womensradiostation.com.
MEET OLIVER
I am Olly! 16 Year Old young Entrepreneur, Owner of Oliver Jude Clothing and host of The OJ Show.
Starting high school was always a big worry and concern for both me and my parents, with it being a possibility of me being on the Autism spectrum, we never knew how I would react to how overwhelming high school could be.
One thing we all did know, was that I was going to be diagnosed with Autism, then October 2016 came, and we got the biggest relief, the diagnosis had come through.
After never receiving any of the support that I needed through my first high school, the lack of respect from the school and the lack of communication to us was becoming the biggest concern, we would be waiting each day for a phone call from school to tell us that my exclusion had been made longer and longer and longer.
In total I lost out on months’ worth of education, I was took from school to school in the borough, in Minerva and Exclusion Units whilst the school came up with a decision, that decision was made , February 27th 2017, Year 8 Parents Evening, we was pulled into an office by the assistant head, told there was no longer a place at this school for me and I was never to return, I was classed as a ‘health and safety risk to the school’
We took this opportunity to move me schools, I was given the relief that Rainford High wanted to offer me a place. I then went on to spend 3 years, succeeding, blossoming, receiving support, everything I ever wanted in my educational life.
I achieved so much whilst being at Rainford High, I had learnt that teachers were willing to work on a friendly-basis with me, giving me this opportunity allowed me to realise who I was and realise that I can just be me in my own, unique way.
After my traumatic start to my journey, my company was born and outcome Oliver Jude Clothing.
A clothing brand that spreads positivity across the globe using clothing as a key aspect to raising awareness around my story and mental health.
I believe that we should all be given a chance at life and given an opportunity to succeed.
Ever since starting my business I have built up a huge client base of celebrities including TOWIE’s Gemma Collins and The Real Housewives of Cheshire Star, Dawn Ward.
In February 2020 I was given the most amazing opportunity by Helen and the team at Buzz Talent to have my clothing brand at London Fashion Week, and so to this day I can say my brand was proudly on the catwalk at London Fashion Week in The Connaught Rooms, London.