ODEON announces reopening dates for Essex cinemas

The nation’s largest cinema chain, ODEON, is excited to announce it will begin reopening cinemas from Saturday 4 July, with new health and safety measures in place. Ten ODEON cinemas in England will be the first to open, with a further 88 UK cinemas set to reopen by 16 July.

To ensure guests can enjoy the ODEON safer cinema experience in the most controlled environment, ODEON has worked with the UK Cinema Association and UK Government to introduce enhanced health and safety measures to each site. These safety measures include:

Safer Buying

Contactless experience, including booking online and contactless ticket checks in cinema and contactless till payments for purchasing food and drinks

Range of ‘Grab & Go’ pre-packaged food and drinks including a bottled drink, Butterkist popcorn and a bag of sweets to improve speed of service

A Safer Space:

– Limited seats on sale for each show and guaranteed unoccupied seats between guests to meet social distancing requirements, whilst enabling family groups and social bubbles to sit together

– Staggered show start times to reduce queues, with safe queuing measures in place such as floor markings and cinema host support

– Newly serviced air conditioning that ensures fresh air is delivered into all screens

Enhanced cleaning by well-trained teams

More frequent cleaning routines on all high contact areas of the cinema guest journey

Guest sanitiser stations offering complimentary sanitising gels and wipes

Teams diligently trained on safety and hygiene measures, equipped with PPE, including face coverings and gloves

Carol Welch, Managing Director UK & IRE said: “We are excited to confirm that from 4 July, our UK cinemas will begin reopening. We’ve carefully planned every step of our guest journey and put safety measures in place that will enable our highly trained colleagues to provide a controlled and safer cinema experience for all our guests.

“New measures include social distancing in our auditoriums and foyers, additional cleaning regimes, and a request to book tickets online prior to arrival. We would like to thank our colleagues and guests for their patience during this period, and we can’t wait to welcome guests back to big screen entertainment and a safer cinema experience.”

Following three months of small screen home entertainment, virtual quizzes and endless remote scrolling, film fans can once again book tickets for the big screen from 25 June. A mix of recent and remastered classics will be screened at ODEON following the reopening including 1917, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, re-released and remastered in 4k for its 40th anniversary, Sonic the Hedgehog and Onwards, Little Women, Bad Boys for Life, Dirty Dancing and The Greatest Showman.

Summer’s big blockbusters are also just around the corner, beginning with Mulan and Tenet at the end of July alongside other new releases including Dreambuilders and Unhinged.

