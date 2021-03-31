Nursery team make Easter Rainbow for charity ahead of 6th Anniversary!

Little Adventurers believe in supporting their local Havering community and this includes regular fundraising

for the Salvation Army charity. Keen to set themselves a further challenge, the creative team decided to turn

this into a competition to produce a rainbow of colour for their Easter charity project.

The team at Little Adventurers chose to support this charity as it cares for vulnerable individuals and families

in the local community and has recently been helping those who have been badly affected by the pandemic.

“Our church charity supports people in all sorts of ways”, said Phil Goldsmith who collected the gifts from

Little Adventurers Nursery on Tuesday, 30th March in time for distribution at Easter. “From running our

‘Food Share’ each week to supporting families and those who live alone, in varying ways. Our current projects

have included collecting stationary (pens, arts and crafts) for local children whose families are experiencing

hardship.”

Encouraging opportunities for creativity is something that the multi-talented and professional team work very

hard to provide children at Little Adventurers. Nursery Manager Ginny Andreas, believes this is critical in

early childhood, “Whether art and craft, music, dance or pretend play, creativity enables children to

investigate materials, solve problems and adapt their thinking. This encourages a curious mindset that looks

at possibilities.”

Little Adventurers will also be celebrating their 6th birthday next week with a special birthday cake, balloons

and pizza! Children from their pre-school rooms will be able to help make their own pizza, in recognition of

National Deep dish pizza day that week. “This will be a real treat for the children and a fun way to get everyone

involved. Children will help prepare and watch as their own pizzas are cooked in our very own pizza oven

which will be onsite in our nursery carpark for the afternoon!”, Business Development Manager, Chris Ford

explained. “Usually, the pizzas on our menu are homemade with wholemeal flour bases and healthy toppings

as nutrition is something we place high on our agenda. Our work with an early years nutritionist ensures the

food provided each day meets the full nutritional recommendation for early years children – something we

are particularly proud of. Offering optimum nutrition is just part of our approach to healthy lifestyles and laying

down excellent foundations for the future.”

The nursery has been recognised for their work with healthy lifestyles when they received a Gold Award for

fostering highest levels of health, wellbeing and school readiness by The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. They

were also proud winners of a Top 6 UK Award for Health and Wellbeing from the national Nursery World

awards in 2019. Their achievements over the past 6 years also include Top 20 London Nursery Awards.

“As well as promoting healthy lifestyles for our children and families, looking after staff wellbeing is also firmly

rooted into our foundations”, explained Lee Stimpson, Nursery Director. “We have always looked to support

staff and are delighted to offer complimentary health and wellbeing benefits including workshops, fitness

sessions and team events as well as support for further training and development. We have built a

phenomenally strong team at Little Adventurers and over this challenging past year the staff have all gone

the extra mile and proved their professionalism and dedication as early educators. Investing in their health

and wellbeing is extremely important to us and always will be.”

Philip Goldsmith, from the Salvation Army Harold Hill said, “We love working with Little Adventurers, they are

all so welcoming, caring and creative.”

If anyone wishes to make a contribution to their local Salvation Army Church they would be delighted to

receive it and it will be used to support local people who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Please visit the Harold Hill JustGiving page

