Number of people receiving Universal Credit support in East of England reaches 214,000

MORE than 214,000 people in the East of England are now receiving specialist Universal Credit support.

New data released this week, has revealed that over 2.8 million people are now benefitting from bespoke Universal Credit across the length and breadth of Britain – a jump of 4% from the previous month.

In the East of England, the number receiving Universal Credit has increased by 4.2% from 206,155 to 214,777*, but a significant proportion remain unaware of additional support available through the benefit, such as childcare payments and rail fare discounts.

The publication of the latest figures comes in the same week that the UK employment rate rose to a new record high of 76.3%.

Unemployment levels also remain at a low rate of 3.8%, according to the data.

Minister for Welfare Delivery Will Quince said:

“Universal Credit is helping to support thousands of people across the East of England as they look for work.

“However many people are still not aware of additional entitlements they may be eligible for, such as help with childcare and half price travel on rail and bus services.

“Find out what Universal Credit could offer you at www.understandinguniversalcredit.gov.uk.”

Universal Credit, which is available in every jobcentre across the UK, simplifies the benefit system and replaces six previous benefits with a single monthly payment.

With the new system people are moving into work faster and staying in work for longer than they were before.

Significant improvements have been made over the past year including increasing the amount available to claimants as an advance to tide them over until they receive their first payment and increasing the time parents and guardians have to claim back childcare costs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

