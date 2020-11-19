Norfolk old girl stars as Miss April in national charity calendar

An elderly Norfolk cat is sitting pretty after being picked as Miss April in Cats Protection’s charity wall calendar for 2021.

Spirited 18-year-old Poppy has come into her prime since being rescued with her brother, Happy, and has earned her place as a calendar girl.

The siblings had been in care for months when they were spotted at Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre and won the heart of cat care worker Tracey Lawrence.

Tracey, of Wimbotsham, Kings Lynn, said: “I immediately fell in love with them. From the moment I saw Poppy and Happy, I knew I wanted to give them both a home.

“Poppy has come out of her shell so much since I adopted her. She is very chatty, chirping away when I speak to her and has to have a cuddle while I have my first cup of tea of the day.

“She is an absolute joy and every evening she has a mad half hour play, before settling in front of the wood burner for a nap. She is adorable, full of life and loves sleeping on me at night, licking and chewing my PJs as she sleeps. I feel so lucky to have them in my life.”

Poppy isn’t just a cat with a pretty face and a heavy dose of charm. Like many people, Tracey has found comfort in her cat while spending more time at home alone during the pandemic.

Tracey said: “I shielded at home for five months during the first COVID lockdown and Poppy was the most wonderful company. I live on my own and she was my work buddy, sleeping on the bed in my office while I worked. I really can’t imagine life without my pudding.”

Cats Protection’s wall calendar showcases cats adopted through the UK’s largest feline charity’s network of adoption centres and volunteer-run branches.

The £5 calendar is sold online via https://www.catsprotectionshop.co.uk/. Where COVID-19 guidelines allow, it can also be bought from the charity’s chain of retail shops.

The calendar helps the charity to raise much-needed funds for cats and kittens who are looking for new homes. Fundraising has been a significant casualty of COVID-19 restrictions and Cats Protection is only able to continue its work thanks to the financial generosity of its supporters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

