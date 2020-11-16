Nominations for Festival Leisure Park’s 2020 Community Awards now open

Festival Leisure Park, Basildon has announced nominations for their Community Awards 2020 are now open!

The Community Awards now it its third successive year, has teamed up Radio Essex to help celebrate the unsung heroes of the local community.

Applauding both individuals and businesses in the local area who have gone above and beyond, nominations are now open on Festival Leisure’s website.

Closing on Monday 23rd November, a total of 10 categories have been added from Emergency Services Hero to Volunteer of the Year. The winner in each category is set to receive £100 to spend at Festival Leisure Park alongside a certificate and trophy.

Categories

Festival Leisure Volunteer of the Year

Festival Leisure Fundraiser of the Year

Festival Leisure Emergency Services Hero

Festival Leisure Inspiring Young Person

Festival Leisure Best Teacher Award

Festival Leisure Local Hero

Favourite Show on Radio Essex

Festival Leisure Employee of the Year

Festival Leisure Customer Care Award

Festival Leisure Business of the Year

Entries for nominations will close on Monday 23rd November, with a shortlist revealed and online voting beginning on Wednesday 25th November.

Nominate here – https://festivalleisure.co.uk/awards-2020/

