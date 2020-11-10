New video launched to bring festive smiles to Colchester businesses

KAT Marketing and CliQQ Studios have created and recorded a Christmas video featuring some beloved familiar faces of Colchester to raise festive smiles in residents and the business community whilst in this second lockdown and all gearing up to ‘the season’ very differently this year.

As Christmas light switch on events aren’t happening this year, this is a Christmas card with a difference, supported by Colchester Zoo, Mercury Theatre, Col Utd, Colchester Arts Centre, Fenwick – there is something for everyone in this online clip of merriment, alongside a huge dose of ‘jolly silliness’ from Team KAT and CliQQ too.

Katie Skingle, Owner and Director of KAT Marketing said, “We’ve just had so much fun on this collaboration and the people that we’ve filmed have been such good sports! 2020 has been pretty rubbish and, of course, it is still so uncertain, for so many. The one and only thing we know for sure is that Colchester will rally. We love our town and all the people in it. I really hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and shares as much love around as they can, in whatever way that they are able. Whatever your circumstance right now, we wish you all the very best for Christmas and for 2021.”

Everyone is encouraged to post their own festive clips with the #MerryColchester and show that Colchester love really IS all around.

To watch this festive Colchester video, please see https://youtu.be/u4stE9PTYvU

