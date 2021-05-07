New video from The Skinner Brothers today as ‘Iconic’ EP is released

The Skinner Brothers’ recent track ‘Low’ represented a bold step as the underground favourites look set to achieve much wider recognition in 2021. The track was supported by Steve Lamacq with repeat plays at 6 Music, where they were subsequently named as a Spotlight Artist, while further airplay included Jim Gellatly at Amazing Radio and Mickey Bradley (of The Undertones) at Radio Ulster. Their ongoing support from This Feeling was also reiterated when the rock ‘n’ roll club night included the track on their ‘Big In 2021’ vinyl compilation.

Now the London band accelerate their growing attention by sharing their brand new EP ‘Iconic’, which is out now on Blagger Records. It’s released alongside a video for its title track and lead single, which was premiered earlier this week by Steve Lamacq at 6 Music.

‘Iconic’ finds The Skinner Brothers raising their game, tempering their boisterous bravado with an anthemic, larger-than-life hook, an unshackled, pulse-raising groove and a classic Britpop flavoured guitar solo. As you’d expect from that title, the band’s creative force Zac Skinner drops references to essential artists that have inspired him including The Doors, Ian Dury and Oasis.

“‘Iconic’ sums up the last eight years for me,” says Zac. “It paints a picture of the monotony of London life, paired up with the aggression and desperation to make-it. I wrote it in the bedroom in my flat where I record and write everything. We sent it to America for mixing to get it sounding as big and heavy as possible. I’m buzzing man, who knows where it can take us.”

The accompanying video depicts Zac engaged in two of his main passions: moody monochrome shots of him in boxing training alongside a typically full-throttle performance of the song. It was directed by the band’s 21-year-old creative collaborator Connor Hill, who also designed the single’s artwork.

The ‘Iconic’ EP was recorded entirely by Zac Skinner in his home studio in Brentford and then mixed by the Grammy-nominated James Krausse in Los Angeles. In addition to ‘Iconic’, ‘Low’ and another brand new track ‘M.O.R.E.’, it also includes a new acoustic take on last year’s ‘Away Days’ single, which features Rob Harvey (The Music) and Russ Pritchard (The Zutons, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds).

Zac adds, “We decided we wanted to keep it moving this year so we’re challenging ourselves to put out 3 EPs without any filler. Every song’s got to feel like it belongs and each EP will top the last, This one’s a good start, but it’s just the start.”

Completed by Joe Fisher (guitar), Perry Meadowcroft (bass) and Alfie Clayton (drums), The Skinner Brothers have been bubbling under as a hot indie tip since forming in 2018. Highlights so far include a personal invitation from Carl Barât to join The Libertines on the road, which they followed by headlining a tour for new music champions This Feeling. Their recent deals with Blaggers Records and management company Magus Entertainment (The Streets, Dexys, Duran Duran) will help elevate The Skinner Brothers to their full potential.

While live shows have been off the agenda for so long, The Skinner Brothers are determined to make up for lost time. Their upcoming biggest headline show to date at London’s 100 Club sold-out in just four hours, which resulted in the addition of a second night in October. They’re also confirmed to play three huge outdoor summer shows with The Streets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

