NEW RELEASE FROM MARYLA ABRAHAM ‘SECOND WIND’ OUT NOW ON ALL DIGITAL PLATFORMS

Maryla Abraham releases her long-awaited single ‘Second Wind’ on all digital platforms. This new release brings together a soulful and Gospel sound produced by award winner Ian Green. Written by Maryla, ‘Second Wind’ is inspired by 2 Chronicles 7:14 and a desire for revival.

Maryla hopes ‘Second Wind’, which was originally written for a special Sunday service, will be a prayer for the listeners, asking God to breathe on us and give us a second wind and the strength to carry on running our race.

From the East End of London, Maryla is a multi-talented gospel singer, presenter, playwright and actress. She is heavily involved with community-based projects spreading the Gospel message of love, peace, hope and redemption through her music. She is known for her wide vocal range and commanding soulful tone. Maryla has been an artist, writer and worship leader for over 30 years and has worked with many new and notable artists, choirs and groups across the globe.

She is currently working on new projects with Zoe Records and an independent label inspired by the messages and themes covered at her home church, A Radical Church (ARC).

Second Wind, produced by Ian Green is available now on all digital platforms. Stream it below on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, GooglePlay, etc.

