New play area unveiled at Basildon’s Kent View Road

A brand new play area has been officially unveiled at Kent View Road Recreation Ground.

The location and range of equipment was selected following consultation with the local community including children from the Bardfield Academy and Just Imagine Day Nursery who chose the design.

Works undertaken include the installation of new play equipment, fencing to the play area and a new footpath. The remaining funds will be used to install an additional section of footpath from the play area onto the field as soon as weather improves.

Chairman of the External Affairs, Partnerships and Liaison Committee and ward councillor for Vange Councillor Aidan McGurran said: “This is a fantastic new facility for families in the area to use and enjoy. It’s encouraging that this new community asset truly represents the wishes of those who will be using it. I would like to say a big thanks to partner organisations for their backing in enabling this project to come to fruition.”

Chairman of the Vange Community Group Neil Hart added: “On behalf of the group very are very pleased with the way the recreation ground is now getting inward investment. We’re really pleased with how the play area has turned out and it’s really improving the community spirit.”

The new play area has been installed at the rear of the community hall and was part funded by £29,000 of Local Parks Improvement funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and £40,000 from the Veolia Pitsea Marshes Maintenance Trust. The project which cost £82,000 in total also included contributions from Basildon Council and the Vange Community Group.

