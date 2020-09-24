NEW OUTDOOR ESCAPE GAME COMES TO ESSEX

A new interactive outdoor escape experience is coming to Essex next month with free tickets on offer for NHS workers.

The Big Escape Live has been created so that hundreds can play the GPS activated game while social distancing and following the rule of six.

The event in Colchester will see groups of up to six people playing against each other with a leaderboard updated in real time giving those taking part a competitive edge.

The gaming experience turns the town centre into a giant playground with teams solving puzzles, cracking codes and completing challenges to take down Big Al’s casino in a classic heist.

Mark French from The Big Escape said:

“After months of being in lockdown, we wanted to do something to bring people back into the town centre to have fun and maybe spend money in the shops and restaurants.

“The game can be played anytime as tickets are valid for 6 months but the idea of The Big Escape Live is that teams will play on the same day creating a buzz around the town – especially if they’re also in fancy dress which is optional!

“It’s a fun and safe outdoor atmosphere for people of all ages to enjoy.”

Tickets cost £44 per team (a maximum of 6 people) with the organisers offering free tickets to NHS workers for the event which takes place on Saturday 24th October and starts from Shewell Walk Square.

All NHS workers need to do is go to Facebook and “like” The Big Escape and send a message with their ID.

More information how to play the game can be found at www.thebigescape.com

