New-look mountune returns to its Essex roots

David Mountain, the founder of mountune, together with a group of experienced industry investors, are delighted to announce the acquisition of the mountune Performance and Racing business, safeguarding a large number of jobs at the Essex-based facility, and raising the required capital to both protect the brand and secure its future.

The new-look mountune will continue to deliver racing engines and road-car performance hardware and software, engineered to the highest levels for its global customer-base, while at the same time firmly addressing the issues faced in recent years and, in particular, throughout the downturn which has affected so many businesses in 2020.

“It’s widely recognised that the success of the road-car group, predominantly, led to a situation where the demand was outstripping the previous business’s ability to supply and support our customers. Covid-19 simply served to compound the problem further,” Mountain says. “It gives me enormous pleasure to be able to secure the brand both now, in its 40th year, and for the future. We can’t wait to get back to supplying and supporting our customers and dealers properly and also embracing new technologies that will enable us to take mountune forward for decades to come,” he adds.

While mountune will be returning to business as usual, there will also be an eye to the future, with David and the investment team keen to bring their expertise and relevant knowledge to pursue the planned development in next generation powertrain technology. mountune will look to repeat the success it has had developing the internal combustion engine and begin its own march towards delivering clean, ultra-high performance electric powertrain to racing and road-car builders worldwide.

Formerly part of a global group structure, together with businesses in the USA, the new UK setup is now completely independent and is once again able to solely focus on racing and performance operations from its UK facility in Essex, enabling it to operate more efficiently which will, in-time, be seen by the brand’s loyal worldwide audience.

“We want to get back to what we do best – making power!” Mountain enthuses. “Whether that be for our race teams, or for road-car customers that like to enjoy their cars to the full every day,” he concludes.

Over the next few months, the mountune team will deliver an aggressive plan to realign stock levels to meet customer expectation, refresh the in-house installation capability, as well as releasing a host of cutting-edge performance products to help re-affirm the brands’ position as the market-leader in the aftermarket segment.

