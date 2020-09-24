New local radio station for Maldon District launches with help from legendary broadcaster

A new radio station for Maldon and the surrounding towns and villages, will launch in October. Caroline Community Radio 94.7 FM will provide a 24-hour, daily mix of music and community programming.

The radio station will primarily broadcast from a new studio in Burnham-on-Crouch, but by using the latest technology, programmes can come from anywhere within the Maldon District.

Although the new radio station is a completely independent organisation, it will be assisted by the legendary Radio Caroline, benefitting from the experience and expertise of the former pirate radio station in areas such as programming and engineering. Radio Caroline changed the face of broadcasting when it came on the scene in 1964, broadcasting pop music from a radio ship off the Essex coast.

Ray Clark, Burnham-born radio presenter and director of Caroline Community Radio 94.7FM, is looking forward to the launch and hopes local people will want to get involved. “This has been a long time coming. I was first involved in a radio project for Maldon back in 1971,” he said.

Daytime music programmes will be presented by experienced broadcasters, including Ray, together with former Radio 1 DJ Graham Bannerman, former Breeze AM and BBC Kent presenter Peter Philips, and former Invicta FM and KMFM presenter Johnny Lewis, all of whom still broadcast regularly on Radio Caroline. Evening programmes will feature community issues and items of local interest presented by local volunteers.

“We invite anyone who lives or works in the Maldon District with an interest in broadcasting, who would like the chance to learn the relevant skills and join our broadcast team, to get in touch, said Ray. “We are committed to encouraging new voices and talent.”

Caroline Community Radio will be available on 94.7 FM in the Maldon District, around the world online at carolinecommunityradio.co.uk , on smart speakers and various apps from Monday 19th October. The station is broadcasting programme test transmissions now.

