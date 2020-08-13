New litter and dog waste bins for Laindon town centre

The Laindon Town Centre Working Group has unanimously agreed to spend its £6,000 budget on replacing the old, tired litter and dog waste bins across Laindon Park, Langdon Hills, and both Lee Chapel South and North.

In May the Neighbourhood and Public Spaces Committee allocated a budget of £6,000 to each of the town centre working groups for enhancement works in each town.

Councillor Kerry Smith, Deputy Leader of Basildon Council, said: “The Laindon Town Working Group agreed wholeheartedly to spend the money to make the tatty waste bins a thing of the past.

“Having rusty old bins everywhere just makes the Laindon area look tired. That’s why the Council will be installing these much needed new bins.”

The old bins in the four areas will be replaced over the coming months

