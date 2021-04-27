New homes coming to Hoddesdon this month

Taylor Wimpey, in Joint Venture with Lands Improvement, one of the UK’s leading strategic land development companies and master developers, is bringing more new homes to south-east Hertfordshire this month with the launch of its latest development, High Leigh Garden Village in Hoddesdon.

Launching on 30th April, High Leigh Garden Village is a large community of 350 properties, of which 21% will be classed as affordable homes. The new development will also provide over £8m of community benefits to Hoddesdon. Among these will include contributions towards local education, healthcare and transport as well as a commitment to establishing leisure facilities such as sports pitches and play facilities.

Using the quintessential garden town as the blueprint, High Leigh Garden Village offers residents an excellent quality of life combined with heritage and tradition. Set within well-established Hoddesdon, the development is in close proximity to schools, supermarkets and parks, making it an ideal choice for those looking to put down roots in a location that provides great connections to London, Harlow and St Albans.

James Stone, Managing Director at Lands Improvement, said: “Lands Improvement has been invested in this development for a number of years now, delivering the preparation works for the construction of a new roundabout, ground preparations, and bringing utility services to the development areas to enable the first phases of housing.”

“Working in partnership with Taylor Wimpey, who shared our ambitious vision for delivering this development, we’re thrilled to see High Leigh Garden Village now coming to life. Bringing forward a family-orientated place to live, which combines the very best of its surroundings, both town and countryside, this is an exciting opportunity for homebuyers to live in a sustainable new community in this part of Hertfordshire.”

Nikki Gibson, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “We’re really excited to launch High Leigh Garden Village. We’re so looking forward to establishing our presence further in Hoddesdon, giving back to the community with our commitments to public facilities and infrastructure.

“We’re not far off our launch now, so we would encourage anyone interested in a property in High Leigh Garden Village to register their interest online to make sure that they are kept up to date with the latest information and are able to act fast when our homes go on sale.”

