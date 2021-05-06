New high street market launches for Wickford this weekend

The new Wickford Market is launching this Saturday (8 May) and the high street will be closed to traffic to support its opening.

In its new location on the main Wickford High Street, the market will feature up to 20 traders with a wide variety of stalls including a fishmonger, artisan bread bakery and fashion.

The market will be operating every Saturday between the hours of 8am – 4pm, with the high street being pedestrianised and closed to traffic every Saturday on a six-month trial period between 5am – 6pm.

Acting Head of Regeneration, Caroline Saunders, said: “The council has previously undertaken extensive surveying into the moving of the market, and the pedestrianisation of the high street, and in the over 400 responses received both initiatives were overwhelmingly supported by both the businesses and the residents of Wickford.

“It is important that the high street is revitalised to ensure that Wickford is sustainable as a retail and leisure location. This new market, with the pedestrianisation, is hoped will generate additional footfall and create opportunities for local people.”

Wickford Market Operator, Trevor Day added: “Wickford has been a market town for years and the market is a great opportunity for the whole community and shops to help revive the high street and bring people back to the town.”

£54,240 has been allocated from the Reopening High Street Safely Fund to support the Saturday closures of Wickford High Street. This intervention will enable Wickford Market to be relocated to the high street so both traders and residents can benefit from further social distancing measures.

Basildon Borough Council is receiving up to £165,814 of funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the Reopening High Streets Safely (RHSS) project up to the end of March 2021. This funding will continue to enable the council to deliver an array of interventions in order to help businesses and keep local residents safe.

