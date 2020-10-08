New guidance to help improve citites launched nationally, with help from Basildon

Work with Basildon Council has helped inform guidance to the nation’s cities that was launched today by the National Infrastructure Commission, including strategies to improve transport, housing and employment prospects.

Basildon was chosen in December 2018 by the commission as one of five case study cities to develop a strategy to achieve long-term transport, economic, and housing growth aspirations to 2050.

The guidance shares the experience and knowledge gained during this work on how locally developed strategies can be both ambitious and effective.

Launching the guidance today (7 October 2020) Sir John Armitt, Chair of the Commission, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to convene a group of pioneering cities who have been willing to work with the Commission, sharing their successes and their challenges for the benefit of others.

“Our work with colleagues in Basildon, Derby, Exeter, Liverpool City Region and West Yorkshire has helped us draw together valuable lessons on how local strategies can make a positive difference for citizens.”

Today’s report follows the Commission’s call in the National Infrastructure Assessment for government to invest more in urban transport and offer devolved, long-term funding settlements to all cities. The Commission continues to recommend that further steps should be taken to enable cities leaders to develop transformative local strategies.

Cllr Jack Ferguson, Chair of Basildon Council’s Strategic Planning and Infrastructure Committee, said: “Basildon sits at the heart of a South Essex growth corridor that has the potential to provide thousands of jobs and homes that will power not only regional, but national prosperity into the future.

“This collaboration with the National Infrastructure Committee helps highlight Basildon’s potential and reflects the council’s recently approved ambitious Regeneration Strategy for Basildon Town centre. I welcome the contribution it can make to address the chronic underinvestment in Basildon’s infrastructure and a failure of those with responsibility to deliver improvements for decades.”

Improving housing, transport, and economic opportunity across Basildon will be key to the continued success of the borough which by 2050 could encompass a population of more than 300,000 – building on its current role as the heart of the South Essex economy to become a truly desirable place to live, work, study, or set up a business.

The collaboration with the NIC involved Basildon Council and Essex County Council.

