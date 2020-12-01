New Coffee Shop set to open in Leigh

‘OK, but first coffee’ is a brand-new coffee shop set to open its doors on Wednesday 2nd December in Leigh on sea.

Serving fresh local produce including cakes by ‘Oh Sugar’ and a range of clumsy goat coffee, plus a packed launch calendar to allow everyone a chance to sample delicious goods – book your slot and check it out for yourself.

Special events commence on the official launch day with complimentary mince pies served will all hot drinks (including teas and hot chocolate naturally).

Join the team on Saturday 19 December at the Winter Wine and Dine evening from 7pm, treat a friend or your better half to a mouth-watering menu including a mug of hot chocolate orange or a latte with toasted marshmallow syrup. After lockdown 2.0 we all need to explore new places and enjoy creating some new memories with loved ones!

Finally, to fully cement the festive spirit, come along to a Christmas Eve breakfast; book either the early bird slot at 9am or have a lie in and wander over at 11am to kick start your Christmas. Evie the Elf will attend in the afternoon for her coffee fix before setting off around the world with Santa, bring the kids and meet her between 14.00 – 15.00.

Booking is essential and with limited slots available at all events to ensure safety measures are adhered to reservations are confirmed on a first come first served basis.

With a challenging year nearly behind us, this new addition to Essex brings positivity and a safe place to socialise or simply regain your sanity. The brainchild of former global electronics Director, Dave Ivins was ready for a new challenge;

“After over 20 years at a high-pressure corporate organisation I wanted to make my lifelong dream a reality. I have gleaned learnings and experience from my career, along with some great memories and friends. Whilst the launch has been plagued with lockdowns and restrictions from the global pandemic, I hope the new coffee shop will provide a welcome retreat from the madness, allow people the opportunity to be inspired, and to challenge themselves to say…’OK, but first coffee’.”

Enjoy the outdoor seating under canopy and with heating to stay warm this winter, whilst in tier 2 the rule of six applies outside allowing you to meet with friends and family from other households in a group of no more than 6.

Sit in the window surrounded by shabby chic styling and dream of your next adventure, make plans with friends, and share conversation over a hot brew. The venue on Leigh Road offers a welcoming glow, whilst enticing the senses with the aroma of baking and coffee beans. The team are experienced, passionate, and enthusiastic, the ethos is great food and exceptional customer service; come along and immerse yourself in this new experience.

Ok, but first coffee is open:

Monday to Friday 8.00 – 16.00

Saturday 08.00 – 17.00

Sunday 10.00 – 14.00

100 Leigh Road, Leigh on sea.

