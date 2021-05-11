New campaign launches to help small firms go Net Zero

A new campaign to help small businesses take action on climate change, by becoming more sustainable and committing to Net Zero, is being launched by Small Business Britain.

Ahead of the forthcoming G7 and this November’s UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), the Small Business Planet campaign aims to engage and encourage entrepreneurs and small businesses to commit to reducing their carbon emissions to Net Zero before 2050, supporting the broader call to action and efforts in this area by the UK Government.

“Small businesses represent 99% of businesses in the UK, and are often hugely passionate about sustainability, so they can play a vital role in tackling climate change and reducing the UK’s carbon emissions,” says Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain.

“There are some really easy steps that small businesses can take to start reducing their carbon footprint, and these can also help to lower costs and engage customers too. Our campaign is all about supporting and empowering small businesses to understand and address their environmental impact, as well as showcasing and celebrating inspirational stories and progress.”

The Small Business Planet campaign will kick off with a series of special weekly events in the run up to COP26 on Small Business Britain’s digital channels, including webinars, Facebook Lives, Power Hours, Drop-Ins and live streamed sessions on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Information and how-to guides will also be shared by Small Business Britain and its Champions, and the campaign will also celebrate and share stories of small businesses making impressive commitments and progress towards becoming Net Zero, to inspire greater confidence among all small businesses.

