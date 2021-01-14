New Breed Bottle Shop opens in Loughton High Street

New Breed Bottle Shop, a specialist retailer of craft beers, small batch spirits, and wines, has opened its

doors in the heart of Loughton High Street, Essex.

Located at 287 High Road, Loughton, New Breed Bottle Shop is an independent venture and long term

personal dream of friends Neil Datta and Mikey O’Kane. The shop opened softly over the festive period

and this week launched an online retail store with nationwide delivery.

With a mission to change the face of drinks retail and a desire to celebrate independent businesses, New

Breed Bottle Shop prides itself on supplying labels of the highest provenance and quality. They offer a

curated mix of beers, ales, and lagers on tap to be taken away by a reusable glass bottle or “growler”. In a

bid to encourage more sustainable practices, customers can bring back and reuse the growlers for refills

of their favourite beers.

The beer on offer will rotate on a regular basis and will boast over 200 varieties from all over the UK. Star

brewers include West Country-based Deya, Verdant, and Electric Bear Brewing as well as Northern based

North Brew, Northern Monk, Pomona Island, and Overtone Brewing in Glasgow. London breweries include

the likes of The Kernel, Hackney Brew, Pressure Drop, and Gypsy Hill. Customers can create their own gift

boxes by choosing any 6 beers to take away in a branded recyclable gift box.

New Breed Bottle Shop also sells a curated selection of natural, low intervention, and biodynamic wines

from some of the world’s most exciting and innovative producers as well as a select range of more

classic bottles from independent and family-run vineyards. Wines on offer will span from big name old

world wines to lesser known and surprising new world gems. New Breed Bottle Shop are exclusively

working with top tier London wine importers who supply some of the country’s finest Michelin star

restaurants and most exciting bars to bring you the best quality wines at an accessible price point.

Spirits are sourced from artisanal distillers such as East London Liquor Company and Linden Leaf, and an

array of pre-bottled cocktails from Bottle Proof and the renowned Three Sheets – who are currently listed

in The World’s 50 Best Bars – are also on offer

