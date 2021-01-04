NEW B2B PLATFORM LAUNCHED TO REVIVE LOCAL BUSINESSES

As the UK starts to come out of COVID 19 restrictions, new and fresh solutions are needed to support Small Businesses and Sole Traders.

The idea is simple, Revive Essex will act as a B2B hub to support companies and organisations to connect, advertise their services and offer discounts to each other to support and grow their businesses.

By helping local businesses to support each other to we are driving footfall to their companies and encouraging similar businesses to connect and support each other with any difficulties that they may experience in opening up to the marketplace after Covid-19.

Revive Essex are creating a database of over 2000 local Essex based organisations and companies in all sectors including;

o Accounting

o Business Services

o Cleaning & Sanitation

o Education & Training

o Events

o Food & Drink

o Marketing

o Security

o Transport

and many more.

As we grow the platform it is our intention to launch our platform to other counties and geographical areas within the UK. This will help spread business support across the country and revive SMEs who may have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get involved today by contacting Revive Essex at:

www.revive-essex.co.uk or email [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

