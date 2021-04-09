09 Apr National Pet Month: The greeting cards guaranteed to get your tail wagging
A new report by thortful.com reveals the most popular dog breeds to put on a card.
thortful analysed google search data to reveal not only that cards from our dogs are a growing trend, with terms like Mother’s Day card from the dog enjoying a 51% increase YoY, but that certain breeds are more popular than others.
Labrador revealed as the most popular dog breed
thortful analysed google searches for various keywords in 2019 and 2020. Labrador birthday cards enjoyed the biggest increase, with a 181% growth YoY. The most popular dog breed card searches can be seen below:
|
Keyword
|
Google searches (2019)
|
Google searches (2020)
|
% change
|
labrador birthday cards
|
1,540
|
4,340
|
181%
|
border collie birthday cards
|
810
|
1,830
|
126%
|
bulldog birthday cards
|
1,090
|
2,040
|
87%
|
cocker spaniel birthday cards
|
1,080
|
1,980
|
83%
|
jack russell birthday cards
|
1,050
|
1,760
|
68%
|
greyhound birthday cards
|
1,410
|
2,290
|
62%
|
golden retriever birthday cards
|
930
|
1,490
|
60%
|
staffy birthday cards
|
960
|
1,520
|
58%
|
dachshund birthday cards
|
3,450
|
5,230
|
52%
|
beagle birthday cards
|
1,250
|
1,770
|
42%
|
pug birthday cards
|
3,420
|
4,280
|
25%
|
cockapoo birthday cards
|
2,620
|
3,040
|
16%