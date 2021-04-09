National Pet Month: The greeting cards guaranteed to get your tail wagging

A new report by thortful.com reveals the most popular dog breeds to put on a card.

thortful analysed google search data to reveal not only that cards from our dogs are a growing trend, with terms like Mother’s Day card from the dog enjoying a 51% increase YoY, but that certain breeds are more popular than others.

Labrador revealed as the most popular dog breed

thortful analysed google searches for various keywords in 2019 and 2020. Labrador birthday cards enjoyed the biggest increase, with a 181% growth YoY. The most popular dog breed card searches can be seen below:

Keyword Google searches (2019) Google searches (2020) % change labrador birthday cards 1,540 4,340 181% border collie birthday cards 810 1,830 126% bulldog birthday cards 1,090 2,040 87% cocker spaniel birthday cards 1,080 1,980 83% jack russell birthday cards 1,050 1,760 68% greyhound birthday cards 1,410 2,290 62% golden retriever birthday cards 930 1,490 60% staffy birthday cards 960 1,520 58% dachshund birthday cards 3,450 5,230 52% beagle birthday cards 1,250 1,770 42% pug birthday cards 3,420 4,280 25% cockapoo birthday cards 2,620 3,040 16%

