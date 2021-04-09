My Saved Shows
National Pet Month: The greeting cards guaranteed to get your tail wagging

Posted at 09:06h in Business, Buzz, Local News by timtiernan

A new report by thortful.com reveals the most popular dog breeds to put on a card.

thortful analysed google search data to reveal not only that cards from our dogs are a growing trend, with terms like Mother’s Day card from the dog enjoying a 51% increase YoY, but that certain breeds are more popular than others.

Labrador revealed as the most popular dog breed

thortful analysed google searches for various keywords in 2019 and 2020. Labrador birthday cards enjoyed the biggest increase, with a 181% growth YoY. The most popular dog breed card searches can be seen below:

Keyword

Google searches (2019)

Google searches (2020)

% change

labrador birthday cards

1,540

4,340

181%

border collie birthday cards

810

1,830

126%

bulldog birthday cards

1,090

2,040

87%

cocker spaniel birthday cards

1,080

1,980

83%

jack russell birthday cards

1,050

1,760

68%

greyhound birthday cards

1,410

2,290

62%

golden retriever birthday cards

930

1,490

60%

staffy birthday cards

960

1,520

58%

dachshund birthday cards

3,450

5,230

52%

beagle birthday cards

1,250

1,770

42%

pug birthday cards

3,420

4,280

25%

cockapoo birthday cards

2,620

3,040

16%