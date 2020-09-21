Myra DuBois announced as part of Rose Theatre’s Reopening Plans

After her fabulous semi-final performance in this weekend’s Britain’s Got Talent, the Rose Theatre in Kingston has today announced that comedian Myra DuBois will take to the stage in their special, socially distanced season with her show Myra DuBois Saves Christmas on 19 December.

You’d better watch out, you’d better not cry. You’d better not pout, and here’s why: Myra DuBois is coming to town, and she’s here to save Christmas! For a second there it looked like Christmas wasn’t going to happen. Not on Myra’s watch!

The siren of South Yorkshire promises a tinsel strewn, socially distanced, Co-ho-ho-vid safe seasonal spectacular that yule not forget in a hurry. With festive cheer served up via song and chat in Myra’s trademark acerbic manner, let’s wrap 2020 up in a great big bow and send it back in the Boxing Day sales!

The Rose will re-open for an autumn ‘Return to the Rose Season’ of live performances from 28th October. All performances will adhere to robust risk mitigation processes and will comply with the government’s current COVID-19 secure guidelines.

Alongside Myra, the season will feature a variety of productions for audiences of all ages including: the 40th anniversary production of Willy Russell’s Educating Rita starring Stephen Tompkinson and Jessica Johnson playing from 28th October – 14th November; Live at the Rose with Russell Kane on 1st November; the award-winning production of Apphia Campbell’s WOKE from 16th – 18th November; Funny Gals – A history of women being hilarious in musicals with Vikki Stone and Natasha Barnes on 19th December; and a festive family offering of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Stick Man from 10th December – 3rd January 2021. More shows will be announced soon.

Christopher Haydon, Artistic Director at the Rose said:

“To begin to see the light at the end of this long, dark tunnel is a welcome relief. While the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the Rose and on our community in Kingston upon Thames, I’m delighted that we have been able to secure a series of entertaining and provocative work. I am also looking forward to my first full season of original productions, which will come next year. During these six months, our relentlessly adaptable staff have embodied the resilience of the Rose. Our reopening is a testament to them and the support we continue to receive from our audiences.”

After a successful, online summer term, all Rose Participate activities will resume in person from this weekend. This includes all Rose Youth Theatre classes for 5-18-year olds as well as Rose Players, the popular adult acting course which takes place on Monday evenings at the theatre.

The Rose’s front of house seating areas, including the Rose Café, will remain closed until further notice, however pre-ordered refreshments can be purchased via the Rose food and beverage app.

