MXXWLL Releases Debut Album ft. SiR, Kaiit, Guapdad 4000 and more

Los Angeles and Australia lie thousands of miles apart, yet the Sydney-born producer MXXWLL more than embodies the California Love. Today MXXWLL marks the release of his debut album with official single ROLLITUP which features the honeyed vocals of Melbourne’s Neo-Soul queen Kaiit.

The album titled SHEEESH spans 17 tracks and is host to a HUGE list of artists including, platinum-selling artist Aloe Blacc, Guapdad 4000, SiR, and Kyle Dion.

ROLLITUP is a synth-heavy nod to G-Funk whilst bringing it into an electronic world through sampled vocal chops courtesy of Kaiit. “Kaiit and I wrote this hook for a track which we both vibed on but never ended up finishing.” Admits MXXWLL “A couple years later I was working on an idea for the album and I ended up chopping the hook up into words and making a new hook from it. I love samply sounding music so what I vibe most about this track is that it still sounds sampled, but it’s a sample of ourselves. It has a tonne of nostalgia and good vibes for me. Kaiit is the homie too, so I’m stoked to have this one come out.”

Of the collab Kaiit declares “MXXWLL is just a straight up G! It’s always been such beautiful and warm energy when I link with him. I’m slowly by slowly allowing myself to do more collab work in a studio setting and he’s one of the first people I felt really comfortable in the studio with to express myself. I remember MXXWLL sending me the ROLLITUP track, which is vocally made up of cuts of something we vibed to ages back and all I could say after bumping it was… MXXWLL is a wizard.”

The first taste of SHEEESH arrived earlier this year in the form of Light Turn Green (WATCH THE OFFICIAL VIDEO HERE), drawing inspiration from the G-Funk haze of LA, OG West Coast hip-hop and a touch of J Dilla, MXXWLL enlisted the help of Los Angeles artists John Givez and Rae Khalil as well as New York producer Carrtoons.

In 2017 MXXWLL released a 21-track mixtape drenched in inspirations and infatuations of the glory years of West Coast hip-hop titled ‘Beats Vol. 1’. The multi-instrumentalist, armed with a near-masterful skill behind the synthesiser and an ability to make your head bounce MXXWLL’s talents have found admiration in some of the greatest names in the business, from Snoop Dogg and DJ Jazzy Jeff to Ty Dolla $ign and J Cole.

His biggest moment to date, though, came in mid-2019 with ‘Purple Emoji’ which was produced by MXXWLL is a collaboration with the world dominating headliners J. Cole and TY Dolla $ign. Oozing with 90s R & B flavour and smooth as silk milkshake basslines, within a month ‘Purple Emoji’ is now certified Gold in the US and has amassed over 55 million Spotify plays and gained support from Rolling Stone, Billboard, SPIN and Zane Lowe of Beats 1 Radio.

