Morrisons supermarket coming to Wickford

A Morrisons supermarket is set to replace the existing Co Op store in Wickford after a deal was agreed between Basildon Council, Heriot UK and the supermarket chain.

It is proposed that the new 40,000 sq ft store will form part of the regeneration of Wickford Town Centre and will be built near to the Wickford Main Car Park.

The development will provide a new modern store, improved car park facilities and create up to 140 new jobs when it is open. As part of the development there will also be improvements to the public realm including improved links to the High Street and residential areas.

Director of Growth at Basildon Council Tomasz Kozlowski said: “We are delighted to announce this exciting development for Wickford. “The regeneration of Wickford Town Centre remains a key priority for the council. It is important that the town centre is revitalised to encourage inward investment and to ensure that Wickford is sustainable as a retail and leisure location.”

Morrisons Senior Development Manager James Smith said: “We’re delighted that Morrisons will be part of the town centre redevelopment. It’s still early days in the process but we look forward to completing the store, creating new jobs and welcoming shoppers to Morrisons Wickford.”

Chairman of Heriot Steve Herring added:”Heriot are pleased that the parties have now reached agreement and the scheme can move forward. We are excited to be involved in the proposed town center redevelopment proposals for Wickford and bringing Morrison’s to the town.”

