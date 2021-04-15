Morrisons cafes open for al fresco dining with new Order & Pay service

Morrisons is set to open 107 of its cafés in England with outdoor seating areas, meaning customers can enjoy their much-loved favourites as lockdown restrictions are eased.

For several months, takeaways have been the only option for customers wishing to enjoy Morrisons café menu due to COVID-19 rules. Now, Morrisons is welcoming customers back with newly furnished outdoor dining areas and a menu that includes the most popular dishes.

Customers can enjoy meals like the Big Breakfast for £5.50; Fish & Chips that are freshly battered in store for just £5.50 and a new £10 Afternoon Tea for Two that comes complete with a selection of sandwiches, pork pies, cakes and scones.

A new ‘Order & Pay’ app has also been introduced, offering customers the choice of ordering and paying from their tables via their own device. It aims to reduce any queueing in the cafés to help make customers feel safer by maintaining social distancing. Tills will still be open and available for customers that would prefer to order and pay that way.

All of Morrisons 407 cafes remain open for takeaway orders and customers can either walk in and order there and then or use the new app to choose a convenient time slot to collect their food. To order a takeaway from a local Morrisons café please visit Morrisons.com/cafe

Ali Lyons, Head of Cafés at Morrisons said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming our customers back and have invested in our cafes to ensure everyone feels safe and has the best experience possible. Our new ‘Order & Pay’ app will make it easier than ever to order from your table and also means that customers looking to pick up a takeaway can book a time that suits them.”

