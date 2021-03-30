More than 2.5 million UK employees will never feel comfortable returning to the workplace

More than 2.5 million UK employees (8%) say they will never feel comfortable going back into the office, according to new research.

Online printing specialists, instantprint, conducted a survey of UK employees to discover more about how the nation’s workforce is feeling about the prospect of heading back to their workplace.

The data highlighted that more than a third of UK employees (36%) who still working from home due to the pandemic would love to continue doing so full-time, forever.

With government guidance on working from home in place for just over a year, it’s understandable that many of us have finally found ourselves settled into WFH life, so a blended approach was a popular option amongst UK workers, with a quarter (24%) keen to go back to the workplace part time.

Just a fifth of employees (20%) are ready to get back into the workplace now, with the next most popular date revealed to be June 2021 (14%). Conversely, almost ten percent (7%) said they would not be ready to get back into their workplace until 2022.

When asked about what aspects of working life they’ve been missing, small talk came out on top (33%).

Other things the nation is looking forward to getting back included the social side of work life (31%), general gossip (31%), taking a proper lunch break (26%) and the tea/coffee round (24%).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

