More local GPs begin offering COVID Vaccine as part of biggest NHS Immunisation Programme

More local vaccination services run by family doctors and their teams will open across mid and south Essex today (Wednesday, 30 December), as the roll out of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history continues.

Further vaccination centres are launching today at the following locations:

Holy Trinity RC Parish Church Hall, Basildon

George Hurd Centre, Basildon

The Paddocks Community Centre, Canvey Island

These latest centres are in addition to those that have already opened in Brentwood, Rochford, Danbury, Leigh-On-Sea, Grays, Rayleigh, Maldon, Westcliff-On-Sea and Wickford and Billericay.

Nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and other NHS staff will work alongside GPs to vaccinate those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and other health care workers, identified as priority groups for the vaccine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

