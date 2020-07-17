Mindful Drinking Festival goes GLOBAL to tackle lockdown drinking

Club Soda’s eighth Mindful Drinking Festival will move online as COVID continues to affect real-world events. But there is no better time to be addressing these subjects. Reports of increased lockdown drinking have seen an uptick in interest in drinking in moderation or going alcohol-free across the world. This festival brings some welcome advice and support into everyone’s homes.

Key events include:

Inspirational talks and panels on the Champs Motivation Stage by influencers and experts on changing drinking habits and living healthier lifestyles. We have already confirmed nearly 80 themed sessions globally.

Over 60 low and no alcohol drinks sessions with virtual ‘meet the maker’, so people can meet the pioneers behind the brands.

Cocktail masterclasses, beer tastings and drinks talks with the world’s top experts.

This free to attend festival is supported by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits, Binary Botanicals, Big Drop Brewing, Lindeman’s wines, Champs Consulting, The Scottish Alcohol Partnership, Imbibe and WiseBartender.

This four-day event will give anyone looking for the inspiration to change their drinking habits access to some of the world’s leading experts in mindful drinking and open them up to the growing market of low and no alcohol drinks, including craft beers, wines, spirits, lower-sugar sodas, tonics and infusions.

Our world-class selection of speakers includes Spencer Matthews, TV star and founder of low alcohol brand CleanSpirit, the author of Sober Curious, Ruby Warrington; Quit Like a Woman author Holly Whittaker, singer and songwriter Lucy Spraggan and many more from across the world.

There are Global sessions which cover all topics related to moderation and quitting, including sober socialising, dating, exploring creativity and the use of journaling as well as inspirational interviews with journalists, authors and key Instagram influencers.

Club Soda is a global Mindful Drinking Movement. Their first book ‘How to Be a Mindful Drinker’ was released by DK Books in 2019. They provide a multifaceted approach with their three main support strands; supporting individuals to rethink their drinking habits, building an online drinks and venues guide which features the best pubs and bars for mindful drinkers (clubsodaguide.com) and curating the best alcohol-free drinks to be showcased at the Mindful Drinking Festivals.

The UK boom in low and no alcohol drinks has been fuelled by the 8.6 million people who will be cutting down their drinking next year. Not happy to put up with a compromise on taste or choice when at home or going out, mindful drinkers of all kinds are reaching for the new wave of alcohol-free beers, spirits, wines and craft sodas. Last year the sale of low and no beer, wine and spirits grew by £22.4m.

The health and wellness trend is also driving this growth across the world with the US market seeing an increase in low calorie and low alcohol products as customers seek to improve their lifestyle.

Club Soda founder Laura Willoughby MBE, said: “The UK is leading the growing mindful drinking movement as consumers make lifestyle choices to change their drinking habits. We are the leading market for low and no drinks and the rise in the wellness trend has seen this category explode in the last few years which has in turn driven growth in new markets across the world. “

