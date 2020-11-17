Midsummer House offers a little Michelin magic with the launch of a Limited Edition Christmas Box

Two Michelin star restaurant Midsummer House is offering people the opportunity to experience a festive fine dining feast with the launch of a new luxurious Limited Edition Christmas Box.

Prepared by Chef Daniel Clifford and his team, the box includes meals for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Using only the very best produce, the deluxe box also includes carefully selected wines to accompany each dish and additional sweet and savoury treats. The menu includes meals such as:

Stuffed ballotine of turkey, roast potatoes, glazed carrots, honey glazed parsnips, brussels sprouts, pigs in blankets and cauliflower cheese.

Poached smoked haddock, new potatoes, poached egg with whole grain mustard and chives sauce.

Braised ox cheek, mashed potatoes and bourguignon garnish.

Chicken terrine, mushroom puree and pickled onions.

Delice of pear and mulled red wine.

Daniel Clifford comments: “This hasn’t been the year any of us envisaged and with Christmas around the corner, I think we are all in need of something that will provide us with a little pick-me-up. The Christmas Box will take the stress out of producing the main meals over the festive period and for the first time ever, people will be able to experience a little Midsummer Michelin magic in their own homes.”

The Cambridge restaurant, like many businesses in the hospitality sector, has had to temporarily close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is looking forward to welcoming guests back when government restrictions are lifted.

Daniel continues: “It’s been a tough year for the hospitality industry, but we’re focused on welcoming our guests back and delivering the exceptional food and service we are known for. Life may be crazy but we will do our very best to ensure our guests escape the madness and enjoy the Michelin star experience whilst they are dining with us.”

