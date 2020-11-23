Mid and south Essex Clinical Commissioning Groups announce new senior appointments

A number of senior appointments have been made to a streamlined Executive Team providing managerial leadership for the five NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups in mid and south Essex. The focus of the new team will be supporting the health and wellbeing of local people by working in partnership with other health and care organisations including councils and charities.

The appointments include an Executive Director of Nursing and Quality and an NHS Alliance Director (ADs) for each of the four areas across mid and south Essex. All appointees were current members of staff at the CCGs. They include:

• Executive Director of Nursing and Quality – Rachel Hearn

• Alliance Director, Basildon and Brentwood– William Guy

• Alliance Director, Mid Essex– Dan Doherty

• Alliance Director, South East Essex– Tricia D’Orsi

• Alliance Director, Thurrock– Mark Tebbs

The Executive Director of Nursing and Quality will provide Boards with strategic clinical and professional leadership for nursing and quality. Her responsibilities include safeguarding, adult and children’s continuing healthcare (CHC), infection prevention and control, and HR services to mid and south Essex CCG staff.

The Alliance Directors will be responsible for delivering improved services tailored to the needs of residents in their respective areas and for ensuring in particular that Primary Care Networks are supported and successful.

The appointment process for a Chief Finance Officer is in progress and should be concluded soon.

Anthony McKeever, Executive Lead for Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership and Joint Accountable Officer for its five CCGs said:

“During these challenging times it is vital, more than ever, that we all work together across mid and south Essex to reduce inequalities and support the health and wellbeing of 1.2 million local residents.

I look forward to working with the Joint Executive Team to drive forward real change working with our partners to achieve the best health outcomes for local people”.

Following these managerial changes, Mid and South Essex CCGs will soon be recommencing the process for developing an application to become one organisation. This engagement programme was paused in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 response but will be restarted again shortly.

It is currently planned that an application to become one organisation will be submitted to NHS England by Spring 2021 so that if approved, the merger will take place by Spring 2022. The feedback received from residents and stakeholders between February and April this year (through face to face events up until March 2020 and through surveys until April) is currently being reviewed and further stakeholder engagement will recommence in the coming weeks.

