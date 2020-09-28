Mid and Essex Health and Care Partnership appoint new executive lead

Experienced health and care leader Anthony McKeever has been permanently appointed to the role of Executive Lead for the Mid and Essex Health and Care Partnership and Joint Accountable Officer for its five CCGs

Anthony has undertaken the role on an interim basis since March and brings with him considerable experience in a variety of senior NHS and civil service roles.

Announcing Anthony’s appointment Dr Anna Davey, GP and chair of NHS Mid Essex Clinical Commissioning Group said: “We look forward to continuing to working with Anthony. His experience and knowledge have supported us to confront the unique challenges of the pandemic and will also support us to continue to strengthen our collaboration with colleagues across mid and south Essex.

Professor Michael Thorne, CBE, Independent Chair of the Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership said: “I am delighted that we have attracted someone with Anthony’s huge experience and proven skills in system working to be the executive lead for the partnership. His commitment to improving things for the benefit of the population we serve shines through in everything he does.”

