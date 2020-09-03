Michaela Coel is backs Oxfam’s #SecondHandSeptember campaign

Michaela Coel is backing Oxfam’s #SecondHandSeptember campaign, raising awareness about the impact of fast fashion on the planet and garment workers, and encouraging consumers to only buy second hand clothes for the month of September.

The I May Destroy You star, who’ll feature as the face of the campaign in the charity shop’s windows nationwide, said ‘I’m honoured to be the face of Oxfam’s Second Hand September campaign this year. When presented with the data from Oxfam on the impact of fast fashion I felt compelled to add my voice to this cause; I hope it raises awareness and encourages us to reflect on our buying habits and to consider how small changes can have a huge impact on the environment – and in turn the fight against poverty’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

