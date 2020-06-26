Mecca Bingo Romford announces reopening

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement earlier this week, Mecca Bingo Romford is getting its bingo balls rolling again, and announces today a phased reopening of its clubs across England from 4 July.

In accordance with the latest Government guidelines, 36 clubs will be welcoming back customers on the 4 July, since temporarily closing their doors due to lockdown restrictions in March. The remaining clubs will follow with a phased reopening from mid-July onwards and Mecca await official guidance from the Scottish and Welsh Government regarding the opening date for the clubs located there.

Jonathon Swaine, Managing Director of Retail at Mecca Bingo, said: “We want to reassure the Mecca Bingo community that we are working together to take every precaution necessary to create a safe environment in which to play the nation’s favourite game. We’re also investing in new entertainment formats in our clubs, to give everyone even better experiences. We are excited to reopen our doors, welcome back our communities and hear ‘House’ called once again.”

To safeguard its players and team Mecca has been working tirelessly to put in place stringent safety standards and cleaning measures across all clubs. Team members have undergone robust and rigorous training so they are ready to reopen the doors to the public and ensure everyone can play safely. Enhanced cleaning routines will be established with team members cleaning as they go and all tables, machines and touchpoints will be cleaned regularly throughout the day. Visitors will be asked to clean their hands with hand sanitiser stations readily available around all clubs.

Social distancing will be in place throughout the clubs, with clear signage to help guide customers. Whilst Mecca venues have space on their side, there will be a capacity cap in place in all clubs to ensure numbers are managed carefully.

Thanks to the advanced technology already in place before lockdown customers can choose to both pay and play using contactless devices but will still have the option to use cash if they prefer. Customers will be able to order food and drink using their mobile or MAX screen at their bingo table. For those keen to make sure they do not miss out on their favourite session of the day, Mecca will be launching a pre-booking service in July, which will allow customers to secure their space to play, pre-order food and drinks and avoid disappointment.

As the nation seeks to get back to having fun following months of lockdown, the country’s leading bingo brand is also broadening its offering, so as well as the much loved traditional game, new bingo sessions will be introduced to ensure everyone can enjoy the fun of Mecca. Opening hours will be extended in the majority of clubs to accommodate the new format ‘Popingo’, which will allow customers to literally pop in and play for an hour, alongside some fun new entertainment including a regular quiz night and great value food and drink offers.

New ‘Mecca Cares’ sessions will be introduced earlier in the day, created for those who may be feeling a little nervous about getting back to normal life, following an extended period of lockdown. Customer numbers will be reduced within these sessions, to ensure all those attending feel completely comfortable in their surroundings, and they can also enjoy a free cup of coffee. But it does not end there, Mecca will soon be announcing a schedule of in-club events taking place throughout the summer and beyond.

These new measures mean customers can get back to playing their favourite bingo game or head to Mecca for a night of great entertainment, with the confidence that they are in safe hands.

