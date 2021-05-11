Mecca Bingo Dagenham gets ready to welcome bingo fans back

The original bingo brand Mecca is bringing bingo back in England, Scotland and Wales and will open its clubs to customers on Monday 17 May – promising to do so with even more fun and entertainment.

Reopening venues is an even bigger deal for Mecca as 2021 marks its 60th year of being a part of British towns and cities, and at the heart of local communities.

With all eyes on the leisure sector to help drive people back into the local area, Mecca say that their unique combination of being a community brand, alongside the fact that they have lots of new ways to play and win in store, will see them bounce back after a difficult year.

With new and immersive experience at the top of people’s list after a year of missed time with friends and family, Mecca expects to be top of the list for an evening out this year. A recent survey conducted by Mecca Bingo* revealed that people were primarily looking to make up for a year of missed socialising and want a safe place to meet up that also offers value for money.

Lynsey Clark, General Manager at Mecca Bingo Dagenham, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome people back. We’re a friendly face in the community – that’s a really unique part of our brand and heritage – we know and love our customers very much and we’ve very active in the area when it comes to community initiatives. We’ve really missed being a part of people’s day to day lives so May 17th can’t come soon enough. And this year as it’s our big birthday, we’re coming back in style with more to offer than ever – we’re expecting this to be the year of bingo!”

More winners and ways to win

Whilst celebrating its 60th anniversary, Mecca is looking to the next 60 years and continuing to bring customers new formats of bingo and ways to play, making the game even more accessible. With a staggering 50,000 winners a week across Mecca in the UK, this comes alongside the chance to win spectacular amounts of money, with a £2million prize pool in May alone as well as bingo at 1960’s prices – just 60 pence for a book of bingo games.

As ever, the guest experience is the top priority for all Mecca staff, welcoming customers back after a long period of absence with even more focus on entertainment and experience. All of this is completed with new additions to the food and drinks menu – aiming to make Mecca a night out that has everything you would want in one place.

Safety is still key

Mecca continues to employ extensive safety measures. The uniquely large and spacious bingo halls and lounges provide a safe and reassuring way to socialise and the added bonus of different session times throughout the day means that there are not necessarily the busy bottle neck periods that can occur in other leisure or hospitality venues. A recent addition to the schedule to further support this is hourly bingo with new games starting every hour, bringing increased flexibility to the daily line up.

Customer feedback has been very positive around the changes introduced – in summer 2020, over 90 per cent of Mecca customers reported feeling safe in Mecca clubs and that their expectations were exceeded in terms of safety measures**.

