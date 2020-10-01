Maura Higgins unveils Christmas beauty gift sets

Following the launch of Maura’s 34 piece makeup collection with global beauty brand Inglot Cosmetics INGLOT x MAURA gift sets are perfect for spoiling loved ones (or yourself!) this Christmas.

Speaking about the collection, Maura says: “I absolutely love Christmas and I ADORE makeup so it’s really exciting to be launching a range of festive gift sets. There’s truly something for everyone, whether you’re treating a beauty buff loved one or yourself!”

The ‘Naughty But Nice’ Lip Liner and Lip Gloss set, ‘Rebel in You’ Lip Liner and Lipstick set and ‘All the Drama’ Eye set contain favourites from the INGLOT x MAURA collection, hand-picked by Maura. Three gift sets bursting with best sellers plus an eight-piece Eye Define, Contour & Shine Brush set completing the line-up of ultimate beauty essentials!

Maura is also releasing a limited edition ‘Starstruck’ Eye and Face Palette on 4 November.

Maura adds: “Due to huge demand and thanks to the success of my eye and face trio palettes, which are flying off the shelves, I’m thrilled to tell you I have a new limited edition eye and face combo palette on the way, packed with dreamy eyeshadows, highlighter and bronzer. My ‘Starstruck’ Palette drops on November 4th and I cannot wait to share this absolute beauty with my followers. It’s the perfect Christmas treat.”

The stunning new INGLOT x MAURA gift sets are all cruelty-free, priced from £17 and available at www.inglotco.uk and in over 100 locations nationwide including Boots. Visit www.inglot.co.uk for a list of stockists and to buy online. The ‘Naughty But Nice’ Lip Liner and Lip Gloss set, ‘Rebel In You’ Lip Liner and Lipstick set, ‘All the Drama’ Eye set and Eye Define, Contour & Shine Brush set are available now. The ‘Starstruck’ limited edition Eye and Face Palette launches November 4.

