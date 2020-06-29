Lord Crisp calls for new partnerships to build a healthy and health-creating society for us all in the new COVID-19 world

Lord (Nigel) Crisp, former Chief Executive of the NHS in England, today called for new partnerships to build a healthy and health-creating society for us all before it’s too late. He called for urgent action while there is still a positive feeling of unity of purpose around the country in the new COVID-19 world, and before disillusion and despondency set in.

Coinciding with the launch of his new book, Health is made at home, hospitals are for repairs, Lord Crisp argues that there has never been a better and more important time to build a healthy and health-creating society for us all, and that everyone has a part to play. He also argues that creating health must sit alongside prevention and treating ill-health.

Lord Crisp said, “The NHS has been fighting for our lives for the last few months, throwing all its resources at the COVID-19 pandemic. The millions of health and care workers involved have been magnificent and we must resource them better for the future.

However, people must take off their NHS spectacles to see the world differently and take control of their health.

The NHS and government simply can’t tackle today’s major health problems such as mental health, obesity and addictions by themselves. They can only hope to do the repairs. Everyone from every sector of society has a role to play and a responsibility to do so.”

Lord John Bird, Founder of Big Issue, said, “Nigel has hit the nail on the head. The NHS for too long has had to play the social sponge, mopping up the problems caused by social and economic disadvantage. COVID-19 has jolted us into a new way of thinking in the way each of us behaves, so that preventing problems, creating our own good health and dismantling poverty become the order of the day”.

Commenting on Health Creation, Merron Simpson, Chief Executive of New NHS Alliance, a national movement advancing the fight against health inequalities through Health Creation, said, “COVID-19 has revealed deep inequalities in our society and has raised many questions about the adequacy of the current model of health and care. Health Creation, powered by local people and enabled by professionals across all sectors, is happening all around us and is challenging the traditional ways of doing things. Now is the time to recognise this great work, to give us a status and platform and provide a proper framework through which we can all learn to create the conditions for people and places to thrive”.

A launch webinar, hosted by Victoria MacDonald, Health and Social Care Correspondent, Channel 4 and featuring a panel including Dr Richard Horton, Editor-in-Chief, The Lancet, will discuss the importance of health creation in communities and the importance Lord Crisps’ book.

To register for the webinar on Monday 29 June at 11.00-12.30 please visit www.healthismadeathome.uk/webinars

