London Stansted welcomes new Managing Director

Steve Griffiths, currently Chief Operating Officer at London Stansted, has been appointed Managing Director of the airport.

Steve, who joined London Stansted in October 2018 from Transport for London, will be responsible for the day-to-day airport operations, including security, airfield operations, passenger experience, terminal operations and asset maintenance.

Ken O’Toole, Stansted’s Chief Executive Officer who has led the airport since August 2017, will become Chief Development Officer for the airport’s owner, Manchester Airports Group (MAG). He will assume responsibility for the group’s corporate and business strategies and development, including aviation, retail and property.

Managing Director, Steve Griffiths, said:

“After almost two years at London Stansted I’ve seen first-hand the incredible dedication of our teams in delivering a rapid development of our airline route network and investment in our passenger facilities and services.

“Never has this hard work and commitment been more important than over the last few months as the airport responds to the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19. The focus the whole operation has shown on making it as safe as possible for our passengers is what makes Stansted such a special place to work. There will be further challenges ahead, but I am excited to be leading our dedicated teams as we look to the future.

“As we welcome more passengers to the airport this summer, I am determined and excited by this opportunity to lead the recovery and ensure we continue to deliver the best possible airport experience at London Stansted.”

