London Stansted Airport outlines £35 million investment

London Stansted Airport has outlined its plans to invest £35 million over the next eight years to help ensure that Uttlesford remains one of the best places in the UK to live, work and do business.

On 24 January Uttlesford District Council’s Planning Committee will meet to consider the details of the mitigation measures that are part of the planning application submitted by Stansted that, if granted, would enable the airport to grow over time to make best use of its existing runway and serve 43 million passengers per annum.

The granting of this planning approval would trigger a considerable investment from the airport in addition to its existing commitments and deliver significant improvements to the District’s transport infrastructure, educational provision and environment. The core elements of the £35 million investment include:

£12m of funding for local transport schemes will be generated from extending the airport’s current Sustainable Transport Fund to include revenue generated from its Express Set Down facility. This money will be invested in delivering sustainable travel schemes across Uttlesford and the further provision of public transport services and facilities

A ring-fenced £1 million fund to support new bus routes and encourage the use of new low emission vehicles

More than £2 million for improving local roads within Uttlesford, including over £1m on upgrading J8 of the M11

A generous Sound Insulation Grant Scheme (SIGS) for those living closest to the airport. This new scheme would be available to more houses, be tiered up to £10,000 in value per household and importantly require no contribution from the householder. Funding will also be specifically allocated to 18 noise sensitive community facilities within the District, including five schools and two healthcare facilities

Guaranteed ongoing support for the airport’s on-site College, Aerozone and Academy , to contribute to raising educational achievement and creating more job opportunities for local people. The College is developing into the UK’s first centre of excellence for aviation skills and employment

Continuation of the delivery of annual Meet the Buyers events , which have helped generate £24 million for local businesses over the last nine years, and the annual Jobs Fair which attracted over 800 potential employees in 2019

A revamped Community Trust Fundwith increased funding of a minimum of £150,000 a year, enabling support for more local community projects, with Parish & Town Councils now being eligible to apply.

