London Southend Airport trial new cabin baggage screening equipment

London Southend Airport is trialling a new cabin baggage screening system to enhance the passenger journey. Where the equipment is being trialled, passengers will find they can leave liquids and laptops within their bags as they travel through security. This may also reduce contact arising from baggage searches and further improve the airport’s already impressive processing time.

The new process may also support social distancing by reducing grouping, whilst enabling customers to travel through to the departures lounge more efficiently. The new cabin baggage equipment delivers the highest levels of security, and a better passenger experience.

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX by Smiths Detection is cutting-edge computed tomography (CT) cabin baggage screening equipment which is being trialled alongside an automated tray handling system, the iLane.evo, to further reduce contact points along the terminal journey.

Glyn Jones, CEO of Stobart Aviation, “This approved technology enhances our customer journey by providing confidence during this challenging time. Our priority is safety and the machines are another step to preparing for passenger operations to resume when the time is right.”

