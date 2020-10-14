London Southend Airport to mark Armistice Day with Poppy Display

London Southend Airport are asking young people to help to mark Armistice day by decorating poppies and sending them for a window display.

Due to safety measures and social distancing it may be difficult to join together in person, as such, the airport is asking local schools to decorate poppies and send them to be included in an installation.

To take part simply print, cut out and decorate your poppy available to download here – https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate

Send your creations to the airport by 30 October to be included in the remembrance display.

Poppies should be placed in an envelope with a note including your school name, year group/s participating and contact details.

Return address: POPPY DISPLAY, Marketing Team, London Southend Airport, Eastwoodbury Crescent, Southend-on-Sea SS2 6YF

The airport will not encourage people to visit the terminal to view the display due to social distancing. Photos and videos will instead be shared via London Southend Airport social media channels and sent to schools directly if a contact email is provided when posting the poppies. As only passengers are permitted inside the terminal at this time and the terminal may be closed on selected dates, the poppies will be installed on the glass window so that they are visible from outside the building.

The Royal British Legion have created education resources to help young people understand remembrance: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/remembrance/teaching-remembrance

A spokesperson for The Royal British Legion said,

“This year, The Royal British Legion is asking everyone to back the Poppy Appeal in a new way. Like so many things this year, the Appeal has to adapt to the threat of Covid-19 and we are asking the public to support us like never before, because every poppy counts.

“The Legion’s work is more vital than ever as we support people from all generations who have new hardships as a result of Covid-19 such as struggling with social isolation, financial difficulties and unemployment, losing loved ones or facing the threat of homelessness.

“Every donation makes a difference to the lives of our Armed Forces community, and the Legion has worked with its members, staff volunteers and partners to create a range of ways for people to get a poppy and show your support in 2020. We are very pleased that London Southend Airport is involved in this year’s Appeal and ensuring that every poppy counts.”

Poppies will be available via donation at both the terminal and rail station through support of The Royal British Legion volunteers, other options to donate are also available via The Royal British Legion website.

