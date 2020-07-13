London Southend Airport supports The Motor Neurone Disease Association

London Southend Airport has purchased face coverings to provide to passengers and employees from the MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association).

New safety measures require all within the terminal to wear a face covering and the airport identified an opportunity to provide PPE with the added benefit of charity support.

The Motor Neurone Disease Association is the only national charity in England, Wales and Northern Ireland focused on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND.

The face coverings are handmade locally by a retired seamstress come charity volunteer. High quality cotton is used enabling the coverings to be machine washable so that they can be re-used rather than discarded.

Glyn Jones, CEO of Stobart Aviation, “With face coverings mandatory for passengers and employees we began sourcing quotes; it quickly became apparent that re-usable material options were the way forward and as we like to source local products where possible, the MNDA masks were perfect.”

“This is an invaluable charity supporting those with an immensely challenging disease, their work extends to family support and preparing the home. Ana Maria (charity volunteer) is highly skilled, and the face covers are a fantastic way to help raise funds at this difficult time”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

